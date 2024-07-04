Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Rises By 8.2%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
