Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Rises By 8.2%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:ATHE remained flat at $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

(Get Free Report)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.