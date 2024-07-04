Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Drops By 7.5%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
AIB Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. AIB Group has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.
AIB Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AIB Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.