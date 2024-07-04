Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Drops By 7.5%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. AIB Group has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

