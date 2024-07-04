Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rises By 7.1%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 18,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,887 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

ABCL stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $796.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.39. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

