Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $28.34.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

