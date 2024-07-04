Sherritt International (TSE:S) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 58678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.80 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 61.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0946746 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.