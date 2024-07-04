Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Decreased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 649,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,760 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,525. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

