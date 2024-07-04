Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schrödinger

Schrödinger Price Performance

SDGR stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.51. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $3,810,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth about $1,012,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Schrödinger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 75.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.