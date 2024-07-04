Saga Trading Down 25.4% This Week (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Saga token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $106.62 million and approximately $55.70 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,017,674,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,451,139 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,017,542,389 with 96,402,972 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.20712599 USD and is down -8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $56,657,568.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

