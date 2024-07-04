RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 697.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,569 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,607. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

