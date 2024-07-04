Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.