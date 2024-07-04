Rio2 (CVE:ATM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Rio2 Limited (CVE:ATM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.68. Rio2 shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.
Rio2 Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68.
About Rio2
Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Chile. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Cerro Maricunga gold project located in Region III northeast of the city of Copiapo. Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
