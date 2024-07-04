Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,438,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,502. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2207 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

