Retirement Guys Formula LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,852 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,366,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,051,000 after acquiring an additional 402,805 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,483,000 after acquiring an additional 495,453 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,907,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,377,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 153,628 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV stock remained flat at $28.83 during trading hours on Thursday. 199,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

