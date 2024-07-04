Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,233. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

