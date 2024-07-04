Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $680,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 736,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.