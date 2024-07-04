Retirement Guys Formula LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $241.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.