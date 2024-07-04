Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.60. 1,251,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,660. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.23 and a 200 day moving average of $178.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

