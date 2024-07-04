Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Superior Group of Companies comprises 1.7% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 103,920 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. 73,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,591. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $323.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $138.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Further Reading

