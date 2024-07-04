Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $448.18. 3,192,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.76 and its 200-day moving average is $453.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $416.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

