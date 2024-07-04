Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at about $19,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 396,079 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,556,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. 64,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.01. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

