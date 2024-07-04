Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,176.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $886,000.

BATS NOBL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. 349,772 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

