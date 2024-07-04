RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $592.89. 378,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $593.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

