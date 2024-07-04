RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 3.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $25.12 on Thursday, hitting $2,844.88. 88,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,886.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,868.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Read Our Latest Report on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.