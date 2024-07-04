Quantum (QUA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.99

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and $12.99 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,815.22 or 0.99718398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070296 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

