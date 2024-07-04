Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Boosted by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 4.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $79,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock traded up $6.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.60. The stock had a trading volume of 601,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,462. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

