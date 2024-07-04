Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Decreased by Analyst

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note issued on Monday, July 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.

BSET opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $123.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

