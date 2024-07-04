Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 8,288 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $17,570.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 46,574 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $105,257.24.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $28,758.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 9,230 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $27,136.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $100,980.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $94,554.00.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TARA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Protara Therapeutics worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

