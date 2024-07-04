Powers Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,965 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.78. 136,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,099. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

