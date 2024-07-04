PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $8.86 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00116418 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013554 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.