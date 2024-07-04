Porvair (LON:PRV) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porvair in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on the stock.
Porvair Stock Performance
Porvair Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,714.29%.
Insider Activity at Porvair
In other news, insider James Mills acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £26,350 ($33,329.12). 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Porvair
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
