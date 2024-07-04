Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.
Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.
