Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MAV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,667. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $400,073.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,800,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,141.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 136,850 shares of company stock worth $1,095,947.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

