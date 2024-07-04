Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.59

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $9.88. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 79,051 shares trading hands.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
