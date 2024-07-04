Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.59

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $9.88. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 79,051 shares trading hands.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,703.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.