Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 5th

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Friday, July 5th. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 5th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 128,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.45. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Further Reading

