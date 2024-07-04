Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Perficient by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

