Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $96.50

Shares of Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).
Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.86. The company has a market cap of £214.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of -0.05.
About Pembroke VCT B
Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pembroke VCT B
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Pembroke VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembroke VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.