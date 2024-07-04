Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $96.50

Shares of Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).

Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.86. The company has a market cap of £214.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of -0.05.

About Pembroke VCT B

(Get Free Report)

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembroke VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembroke VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.