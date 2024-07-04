PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.91.

PBF opened at $45.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,824,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

