Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.43. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 12,600 shares traded.
Parks! America Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.
About Parks! America
Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.
