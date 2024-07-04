Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $190.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.70. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $20.87.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 19.22%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,870.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

