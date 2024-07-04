Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Pfizer by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,180,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,961,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a PE ratio of -461.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

