Park Edge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,989,000 after purchasing an additional 208,672 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VWO traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,496,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,683. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

