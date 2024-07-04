Park Edge Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 159,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGGH. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 67,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,855. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

About Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

