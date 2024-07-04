O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Lowered to $1,143.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,020.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,014.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,035.32.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 44,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,567,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,396.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

