OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Sells 2,445 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,845,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 828,367 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

