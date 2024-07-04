OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Has $341,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,716. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

