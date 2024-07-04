OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Increased by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 892,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 123,659 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $730,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 876,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,681. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.