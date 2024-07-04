ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Price Performance
ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.
About ObsEva
