Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,405 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 153,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.5 %

CFR traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.49. 323,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

