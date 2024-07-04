Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $236,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $466.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,486. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

