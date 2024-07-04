Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 51,599 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 458.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $175.60. 1,251,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,660. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

